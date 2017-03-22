Big Improvements Could Be Coming To Cathedral City

In his state of the city speech Tuesday night, Cathedral City Mayor Stan Henry announced several developments coming to both the north and south end of the city.

"The downtown development is important because Cathedral City is moving towards an entertainment district for the downtown area. We announced that we have the new downtown park that's coming with an amphitheater," said Cathedral City communications manager Chris Parman,

Improvements near the north end of Cathedral City include a new Best Western Hotel, several food and retail shops. In downtown Cathedral City, city officials announced plans for a multi-use complex just south of Highway 111.

"That is the Cathedral Canyon Development LLC and they are proposing to build one hundred condo units and mix use commercial," Parman said.

Similar plans have been proposed on the vacant lot for years but never came to fruition. The city says there are a couple of reasons for that.

"A lot of times when a developer comes and they make plans they also are looking for investors in those plans and then if they don't have enough of their own capital to make that happen, so with this particular developer, we're very confident that they have the capital to make it happen," said Parman.

The city also says the current staff at city hall, what they call "Team 2014" will have a major impact on these developments actually getting built. Business owners in the area say they hope so.

"Since I've been here they've torn down a lot of stuff so now it's time to start rebuilding and I just think it would be a win-win for everybody," said Louis Capizzi, owner of Capizzi Pizza.

"I think there is a lot of potential for more business and more movement on this stretch of the highway," said Jaime Jimenez, owner of 111 Conditioning Club.