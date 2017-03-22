Randy "El Matador" Caballero Climbing Back In the Ring

Coachella Valley native and undefeated former bantamweight boxing world champion Randy "El Matador" Caballero is climbing back in the ring this Thursday at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino.

He's spent the past two years overcoming adversity, losing the world title in 2015 to having surgery due to a bone cyst and then contract problems. Most would have thrown in the towel by now but not Caballero.

"It's been a tough two years of my life.” Caballero expressed. “I would say I hit rock bottom. The way I lost my title just devastated me. It hurt me so bad. But the team I have and the family I have kept me moving forward. They pushed me to keep coming back to the gym and win the world title. I'm going to make it happen.”



The Coachella Valley Boxing Club is home for Caballero and he walked me through his training routine before a big fight. He requires the air conditioner to be turned off to break a good sweat and focuses on careful movement because one wrong swing can ruin everything you trained for.

"I've been in this gym working hard every single day.” Caballero explained. “I was just waiting for the day they gave me to fight. Now I have one and I’m ready to give it my all. I'm excited. I just want to get back in the ring, it's been so long. I'm just anxious to just get back and give it my all inside the ring.”



Caballero can't picture a better place to begin his comeback than in his own backyard.



"When I walk inside that ring it is just something totally different.” Caballero said. “My fans are there to see me and my family doesn’t have to travel around the world to see me fight. Just the atmosphere is amazing, to walk in that arena and hear everyone chant your name, going crazy for you, it's an amazing feeling."



