Sexual Assault Felony Enforcement Team Arrest Palm Springs Man

On Wednesday, March 22, 2017, PSPD Detectives and members of the Riverside County SAFE ( Sexual Assault Felony Enforcement) Team conducted compliance checks at the residences of Registered Sex Offenders living in Palm Springs.

The law enforcement personnel visited 39 locations to verify addresses and to determine if the Registered Sex Offenders were within compliance of the law. They also conducted three parole compliance checks during the operation.

The operation resulted in the felony arrest of 37 year old Scott Oakley for felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of narcotics paraphernalia. He was transported to the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning.