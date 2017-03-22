Missing Juvenile Located In Palm Springs

On Wednesday, March 22, 2017, at approximately 8:27 AM, PSPD received a call that 16 year old Cody Page, a juvenile missing from Saginaw, Michigan, was possibly staying at a hotel in the 500 block of East Palm Canyon Drive. A hotel employee recognized Page from recent local media reports and notified PSPD. PSPD responded to the location and contacted Page nearby. PSPD confirmed Page's identity and began investigating the incident.

Story: Proposed Gas Tax To Fix Roads

Page was recovered from the location and PSPD is continuing the investigation into this incident while working with authorities in Michigan. The preliminary investigation revealed Page was not the victim of a crime and did not require any type of medical attention. Page's biological mother was located nearby and is cooperating with PSPD Detectives. No further information will be released at this time.

Story: First Responders Prepare For The Worst Ahead Of Concert Season

This incident is a great example of an alert citizen reporting suspicious activity and the media assisting authorities and the community by ensuring the safe recovery of a reported missing juvenile.