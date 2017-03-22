Goldenvoice Offers Local Residents Passes to Festivals

Goldenvoice announced they are once again offering local valley residents the opportunity to purchase passes to this April’s Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals. Residents may purchase a pair of passes to COACHELLA WEEKEND 1 (April 14-16), COACHELLA WEEKEND 2 (Apr 21-23) and/or Stagecoach (Apr 28-30) with proof of residency.

Festival Passes will be available for purchase in person at the Festival Box Office at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden the Wednesday prior to each respective festival from 9 AM to 7 PM or while supplies last. 1000 festival passes per weekend will be available while supplies last. General Admission (GA) Passes are $399 each for Coachella $329* each for Stagecoach, all fees included. *Price subject to change.

When: Wednesday Prior to each festival:

Coachella Weekend 1- April 12th

Coachella Weekend 2- April 19th

Stagecoach- April 26th

9:00 AM to 7:00 PM or while supplies last at Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

There will be a 2 pass limit per weekend per resident, while supplies last. Wristband will be placed on the wrist of the resident purchaser and their guest by the box office staff – guest must be present. Resident passes may only be purchased for use by valley resident and their guest. Proof of residency must be shown in the form of a California driver’s license or ID card. Passes are non-transferable.