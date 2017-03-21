Cathedral City Set To Build Long Awaited Bridge

Cathedral City Chamber of Commerce hosted the State of the City luncheon today, as Mayor Stan Henry reviewed the great progress made in Cathedral City since "Team 2014" took office as well as make announcements of new projects planned.

One of the biggest projects discussed was the fixing and building of bridges. Mayor Henry announced that the Date Palm and Ramon bridges would be redone, but no bigger announcement was the building of a brand new bridge over Cathedral Canyon. Many know this flood spot to cause havoc after harsh weather through the area. Just recently, the fire department had to make a swift water rescue after a driver was unable to make it through the wash during flooding.

Bridges aside, Mayor Henry announced a $1.4 million grant to build a brand new community park downtown which will have an amphitheater. 100 new apartments/condominiums will line East Palm Canyon with retail stores underneath.

Mayor Henry gave praise for the work that has been done already but said their main focus is to make Cathedral City a safe community for all. Over the years they have hired additional police and fire personnel, and are waiting to hear back about a grant to hire more. With a balanced budget and balanced revenue, one thing is for sure, Cathedral City is on the rise.