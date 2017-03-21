Bump and Grind Trail Bill Will Protect Access

Assemblyman Chad Mayes presented legislation to protect access to the Magnesia Spring Ecological Reserve Mirage Trail, known locally as the "Bump and Grind," to the Assembly Water, Parks and Wildlife Committee. Assembly Bill 661, which passed the committee unanimously, will extend the current practice of opening the trail between May and January each year, while ensuring that Peninsular Bighorn Sheep remain undisturbed during their lambing season.

"Hundreds of people each day enjoy the beauty of the Coachella Valley on the Bump and Grind trail," said Mayes. "This bill preserves access to public lands that Californians expect while maintaining protections for sensitive wildlife."

The Bump and Grind is one of the most popular hiking trails in the Coachella Valley, attracting as many as 200 people each day. It is known for the panoramic views it provides visitors and its unique ascent that gains nearly one thousand feet in elevation over a three-mile stretch. Without AB 661, the trail would close Jan. 1, 2018, when the current law granting access expires.

