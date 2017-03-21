General 4 test

Indio Police Department received a call at 7:50 PM on Saturday, March 18th, involving a traffic collision between a Cadillac sedan, a mail truck, and a pick-up truck.
Saturday, March 25th, Albertson's in Palm Desert at the corner of Highway 111 and Deep Canyon will host the Pantry To People Food Drive.
On Monday, March 20, 2017, at 4:00 PM, Banning Police Departments School Resource Officer (SRO), present at Banning High School, received a report that two students were possibly planning an active shooter type incident at Banning High School. Witnesses reported overhearing a juvenile making threats to carry out shooting on campus on 03/21/2017. The Kids With Guns Protocol was activated and during the investigation, evidence was located indicating that two students were involved in t...
The Federal Reserve's interest rate increase is the first in a year and the second since the Great Recession of 2008 and although a quarter of a point may not seem like a lot, chances are you will feel it.
On Friday, March 17, 2017 at about 0754 hours, Cathedral City Police Officers attempted to conduct a parole search at a residence in the 68400 block of Riviera Road in the city of Cathedral City. The subject on parole, James Goodwin 21 years old, refused to answer the door and allow officers entry per his parole terms and conditions.
