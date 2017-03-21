General 4 test

Saturday, March 25th, Albertson's in Palm Desert at the corner of Highway 111 and Deep Canyon will host the Pantry To People Food Drive.

On Monday, March 20, 2017, at 4:00 PM, Banning Police Departments School Resource Officer (SRO), present at Banning High School, received a report that two students were possibly planning an active shooter type incident at Banning High School. Witnesses reported overhearing a juvenile making threats to carry out shooting on campus on 03/21/2017. The Kids With Guns Protocol was activated and during the investigation, evidence was located indicating that two students were involved in t...

Indio

A fire in a vacant building in Indio started around 8:45 AM on Tuesday, March 21st. It is unknown what caused the fire but there has been reports of a homeless camp being inside the building.