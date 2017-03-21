SunLine Pantry To People Food Drive

Saturday, March 25th, Albertson's in Palm Desert at the corner of Highway 111 and Deep Canyon will host the Pantry To People Food Drive. The event is a collaboration between SunLine, Palm Desert Rotary, and KMIR as they partner once again to support an organization that contributes so much to the valley.

The first 200 people who donate food will get a free SunLine Transit bus pass.

From 7AM to 7PM, donations of food will be accepted and all proceeds go to the Galilee Center. General public can shop at the Albertson's and volunteers will assist loading the items onto the bus.

Hunger happens year round for many, so snow birds are encouraged to clean their pantries out and donate. All donations are a huge help to those in need!