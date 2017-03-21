Banning High School Shooting Threats, Two Arrested

On Monday, March 20, 2017, at 4:00 PM, Banning Police Departments School Resource Officer (SRO), present at Banning High School, received a report that two students were possibly planning an active shooter type incident at Banning High School.

Witnesses reported overhearing a juvenile making threats to carry out shooting on campus on 03/21/2017. The Kids With Guns Protocol was activated and during the investigation, evidence was located indicating that two students were involved in the planning of a possible shooting at Banning High School.

Both students were later arrested and booked into Riverside County Juvenile Hall for Criminal Threats. The two students in the incident are both fifteen years old. The Banning Police Department works closely with administrators from Banning Unified School District to keep students and staff safe.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Banning Police Department at (951) 922-3170.