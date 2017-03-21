Canadian Killed In Indio Traffic Collision

Indio Police Department received a call at 7:50 PM on Saturday, March 18th, involving a traffic collision between a Cadillac sedan, a mail truck, and a pick-up truck. The incident occurred on Jefferson Street just south of Avenue 48, where the Cadillac rear-ended the mail truck, which then rear-ended the pick-up.

John Hollingshead, a 63-year-old from Alberta, Canada, has been pronounced dead at the Desert Regional Medical Center as a result of the crash. It is unknown which vehicle he was in.

