El Centro Border Agents Rescue 4 Mexican Nationals

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the El Centro Station rescued four men in a remote area of the desert, on Saturday afternoon. At approximately 4:15 p.m., a citizen reported to El Centro Border Patrol agents that four people, who appeared to be lost, were walking and sitting along the railroad tracks north of Ocotillo. Border Patrol agents in the field were notified and responded to the area.

At 5:10 p.m., agents located the four individuals who were thirsty and had no water. Agents provided water and medical attention to the group. Agents determined that all four men were illegally present in the United States without proper documentation.

“People tend to underestimate the danger of the desert climate,” said David S. Kim, Assistant Chief Patrol Agent of the El Centro Sector. “The quick response of our Border Patrol agents ultimately saved these people from a worsening situation. It also demonstrates our commitment to the sanctity of all human life.”

The four men, all Mexican nationals, were transported to the El Centro Station for processing. Since Oct. 1, 2016, (FY17) there have been ten reported rescues attributed to the El Centro Sector Border Patrol.

The El Centro Sector Community Awareness Campaign is a simple and effective program to raise public awareness on the indicators of crime and other threats. We encourage public and private sector employees to remain vigilant and play a key role in keeping our country safe. Please report any suspicious activity to the Border Community Threat Hotline at 1-800- 901-2003.