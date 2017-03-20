Missing Child Believed To Be In Riverside County

It has been over a year since 16-year-old Cody Page went missing from Saginaw, Michigan. He was last seen on March 15, 2016. He is believed to be in the areas of Twentynine Palms (San Bernardino County) or Indio (Riverside County).

Cody is described as a white male, 6 feet tall, and weighs approximately 180 pounds. He has light brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Cody is asked to contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST) or the Saginaw Township Police Department at 989-797-4580.