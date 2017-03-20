Man Arrested in Thermal Murder/Arson Case

On 06/21/2017 at approximately 12:09 a.m., a pedestrian was struck by a tow truck in Coachella.
On May 26, 2017, at approximately 1:24 AM, an unknown masked male approached the front doors of the Circle K located at 80980 Madison Avenue armed with a long rifle and tried to gain access to the store.
A 59-year- old Desert Mirage High School teacher is facing felony state child sexual exploitation charges for allegedly contacting a minor under the age of 14 with the intent to commit sexual and lewd offenses.
