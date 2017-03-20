Man Arrested in Thermal Murder/Arson Case

An arson leads sheriff's deputies to a murder scene in Thermal this weekend.

A fire destroyed a mobile home on Avenue 60 on Saturday just before noon.

Witnesses told police the woman who lived there had been fighting with her boyfriend before the home was set on fire.

A release sent out Sunday night says they arrested her boyfriend, 22-year-old Christian Pacheco in Coachella.

Hours later at 5:30pm Saturday, officers found the woman's body in the area of 63700 Monroe Street in Thermal.

Pacheco taken to jail on murder charges.

Police are not releasing his booking photo yet.