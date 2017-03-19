Man Shot And Killed By Sheriff's Deputy Identified

A Riverside County Sheriff's Deputy shot and killed a man on March 19th, after getting reports that he was assaulting a woman in an unincorporated area east of Desert Hot Springs.

It was reported about 9:20 AM in a field near Dillon and Johnson roads, next to the Caliente Hot Springs mobile home park.

Deputy Armando Munoz was on scene and said that the man, "Was allegedly armed and was assaulting a woman when deputies arrived at the scene, Deputies attempted to contact the male suspect and during that time an officer-involved shooting occurred."

The male who has now been identified as 52-year-old Donald Gibbs, was taken to Desert Regional Medical Center where he later died of his injuries. The woman was treated by paramedics at the scene and later hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

No deputies were injured and it was not clear if the man and woman knew each other.