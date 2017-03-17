A Series Of Earthquakes Shake Near Salton Sea

On Friday, March 17, a cluster of five small earthquakes hit near the Salton Sea. All five earthquakes shock within a 10 minute span with the largest magnitude being a 3.2. No reports of damage or injury were indicated.
Story: Salton Sea Rattled by 3.6 Magnitude Earthquake
Four of the shakers hit about 57-60 miles east of Calipatria registering at 2.0, 2.3, 2.1, and 3.2. The other earthquake happened about 57 miles east of Niland registering right at 2.5.
Story: Earthquakes Strike Banning Pass Area
This is the second time this week that the Salton Sea fault zone has made news. On March 14, a 3.6 magnitude earthquake rattled the town of Salton City where a number of schools were forced to evacuate students in the wake of the tremor.
Earthquakes have been shaking around the Salton Sea area for about a month now all registering from around a 2.5-3.5. Over the past year the fault area surrounding the Salton Sea has been particularly active registering hundreds of small quakes.
KMIR.com
KMIR
72920 Park View Drive
Palm Desert, California 92260
Newsroom: 760-340-1623
Viewer Hotline: 760-340-1623
Story Tips: 760-340-1623
WorldNowAll content © Copyright 2000 - 2016 Frankly and KMIR. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.