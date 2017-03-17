Parolee Leads Cathedral City Police On High Speed Pursuit

On Friday, March 17, 2017 at about 0754 hours, Cathedral City Police Officers attempted to conduct a parole search at a residence in the 68400 block of Riviera Road in the city of Cathedral City. The subject on parole, James Goodwin 21 years old, refused to answer the door and allow officers entry per his parole terms and conditions.

While officers were still on scene Goodwin fled out the back, over a block wall and ran from the area. Goodwin was seen entering an awaiting vehicle and driving away from the area. Due to Goodwin’s actions a parole warrant was issued for Goodwin.

A few hours later, Goodwin was seen driving the same vehicle in Cathedral City. Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, at Vista Chino/Palm Drive, and contact Goodwin regarding the parole warrant, but he failed to yield. Goodwin led officers in a high speed pursuit into the unincorporated area of Desert Hot Springs. Goodwin attempted to drive through a vacant desert area and his vehicle became disabled.

Goodwin fled on foot from the vehicle, but was eventually detained by officers without incident. Goodwin is charged with PC 3056, parole warrant, and CVC 2800.2, felony evading.