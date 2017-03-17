My Thai Athlete of the Week: Ananias Bullock

The Desert Christian Academy boys’ basketball team captured the programs second CIF boys’ basketball title in the schools forty-year history. They moved on to round one of CIF state finals and fell short by three points losing forty-nine to forty-six. Senior Ananias Bullock, a guy you can’t miss standing at six foot-five, scored almost half of those points, putting up twenty-four points that night. Bullock has been a standout for the program the past three years. He rightfully takes our My Thai Athlete of the Week.



"Everybody's still happy!” Ananias explained. “We cared about the state game because that was something we wanted to win but it just wasn't in God’s plan. But I'm going to remember this forever. I'm never going to forget winning a CIF Championship. I’m never going to forget the guys that were on that team. It's just an amazing feeling."

Also, who couldn’t forget playing for a head coach like Matt Garrison?



"I mean he can play five positions really.” Desert Christian Academy athletic director and boys’ basketball head coach said. “He gets the rebound and he can rebound with the big guys. He can dunk on guys, he can finish in the lane, so we had him on the perimeter attacking off the dribble. To come in with those kinds of fundamentals with versatility and put him in our system, it has been so fun."



There is no secret to Bullock’s success. It’s just hard work.



"Work and just grinding every single play treating like it's my last.” Bullock said. “Every game is my last game so let me just work as hard as I can and just give God the glory."



But it most likely won't be Bullock’s last game as he is working towards his goal of playing at the next level.



"When I graduate from High School, I want to go to Biola University. If I can't go to Biola University then I want to go to a two-year junior college and then transfer to a four-year.



Bullock has been playing basketball since he was five years old and nothing can top his passion for the game.



"I just love the energy.” Bullock explained. “The adrenaline you feel and the fans in the crowd. Everybody just feeds me and I work hard off that energy. I give them what they came to see.”



