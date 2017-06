According to California Highway Patrol, a call came in around 5:30 AM involving two big rigs colliding with each other on Interstate 10 in Whitewater. One big rig flipped on its side and scattered debris, but both big rigs were moved to the side of the road.

Eastbound Interstate 10 lanes remained open but down to one lane traffic.

