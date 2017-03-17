Woman Killed In Desert Hot Springs Crash Identified

On Friday March 17, 2017 at approximately 0514 hours, the Desert Hot Springs Police Department and CalFire received a report of a major traffic collision on Palm Drive south of Camino Campanero. Officers arrived on scene and found two vehicles involved in the collision.

Both vehicles suffered heavy damage in the crash causing serious injuries to the two occupants in one of the vehicles. Both were transported to Desert Regional Medical Center for treatment and are expected to recover. The driver and sole occupant in the other vehicle was 22-year-old Taryn Rogers, a resident of Desert Hot Springs. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Palm Drive was closed to traffic from Camino Campanero to Dillon Road and is expected to reopen at approximately 11:00am. The cause of the collision remains under investigation.