Woman Killed In Desert Hot Springs Crash Identified

The first major and dangerous heat wave is underway here in the desert. Today the California Department of Transportation issued a warning to drivers.
A Coachella woman was found dead in the open desert in Twentynine Palms, with her abandoned car nearby and police attempting to determine her cause of death today.
A man's body was found in Desert Hot Springs this morning, and the death was being investigated as a homicide, police said.
