Trump Budget Cuts Could Affect Coachella Valley Art Scene

With the federal deficit hovering near 20 trillion dollars, President Trump has called for a budget overhaul.

"We are proposing a budget that will shrink the bloated federal bureaucracy. And I mean bloated. While protecting our national security," Trump said.

The National Endowment of the Arts and the National Endowment of the Humanities are two of the dozens of federal agencies on the chopping block. Agencies that provide funding right here in the desert.

"What's unfortunate is that budget is already bone thin for us. So for more to be taken off, it makes it more difficult for us to be more resourcefully," said Simeon Den, managing director of the Agnes Pelton Society.

Liz Armstrong is the executive director of the Palm springs Art Museum and she says these types of cuts are nothing new.

"I've seen this happen before and its just really disappointing to have it brought up again when people really understand the value of arts in this country," Armstrong said.

If it weren't for funding from the NEA and the NEH, the Palm Springs Art Museum would not have been able to display the work of twelve abstract expressionist women who were not recognized like their male counterparts.

"This will really be a revisionary look at art history of that period, which is the 50's and 60's and it will help us re-write the art history books and really set the record straight," Armstrong said.

