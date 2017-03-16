Palm Springs Domestic Violence Call Ends With High Speed Pursuit

Palm Springs Police Department officers responded to a domestic violence call in the 13000 block of Francis Drive in Palm Springs. When officers were approaching the house the house, a vehicle sped off at high speeds. Officers attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the driver continue to flee.

A short pursuit ensued that eventually ended with a traffic collision near Sunrise Way and Racquet Club Rd. Two people were seen in the suspects vehicle, but it is unknown how many were in the vehicle it collided with.

It is unknown exactly who was injured besides the suspect, who suffered non-life threatening injuries.