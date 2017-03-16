Palm Springs Fraud Case Postponed

The lawyers for the man accused of bribing a former Palm Springs mayor says his client is not guilty and think they can prove it.

John Wessman, dressed in a leather jacket, marched into the Riverside courthouse with his lawyers. If he's convicted of bribery and corruption he faces 12 years in prison.

"We've reviewed the discovery, we've looked through it and the charges are not going to hold they are not going to stand," says Wessman's lawyer, David Greenberg.

But prosecutors claim Wessman and another developer Richard Meaney, came up with a plan in 2012 to pay then Palm Springs mayor Steve Pougnet about $375,000 in bribes. In return, Pounget allegedly gave the developers special treatment to get their projects built. One of them is still under construction, the Kimpton Rowan hotel in the middle of palm canyon drive.

But in court, the judge did not read the Wessman's charges, instead the prosecution asked to postponed the arraignment to May 19, and arraign the three defendants at the same time.

"It's cost effective... obviously we don't want to have three separate cases of the exact same case being heard in court," says John Hall, spokesperson for the Riverside District Attorney's office.

Wessman was in and out of the courtroom in less than ten minutes, but before he left, the prosecution asked him to surrender his passport. The judge agreed, but Wessman's lawyers didn't.

"We've known about this case for sometime and Mr. Wessman has not gone anywhere if he wanted to leave he could've done so," says Wessman's attorney Jerry Behnke.