Tragic Ending to Desert Hot Springs Police Call

Desert Hot Springs Police Chief Dale Mondary says violent crime was down 18 percent in 2016 from the previous year, that includes murder, rape, robbery and aggravated assault. This drop is a big deal for the City of Desert Hot Springs.
The first major and dangerous heat wave is underway here in the desert. Today the California Department of Transportation issued a warning to drivers.
A 22-year-old Indio man accused of killing his girlfriend and setting fire to the Thermal mobile home she shared with her children was ordered today to undergo an examination by a court-appointed psychiatrist.
A Coachella woman was found dead in the open desert in Twentynine Palms, with her abandoned car nearby and police attempting to determine her cause of death today.
