Golf Cart vs Vehicle Crash Sends One to Hospital

The first major and dangerous heat wave is underway here in the desert. Today the California Department of Transportation issued a warning to drivers.
A 22-year-old Indio man accused of killing his girlfriend and setting fire to the Thermal mobile home she shared with her children was ordered today to undergo an examination by a court-appointed psychiatrist.
A Coachella woman was found dead in the open desert in Twentynine Palms, with her abandoned car nearby and police attempting to determine her cause of death today.
