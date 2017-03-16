Golf Cart vs Vehicle Crash Sends One to Hospital

CAL FIRE responded to a call at 11:10 AM about a golf cart collision with a vehicle. The incident occurred at the corner of Del Webb Boulevard and Gray Hawk Drive in Palm Desert.

The driver of the golf cart was 84 year old, Robert Byer, of Palm Desert. The driver of a 2012 Toyota Camry was Barbara Heinrichs, 82, also of Palm Desert.

Barbara was driving northbound on Del Webb and Robert was leaving a club house and drove into the intersection of Del Webb Blvd and Gray Hawk Dr to make a left turn. Both individuals drove through the intersection almost at the same time.

The front of the vehicle struck the back left of the golf cart causing Robert to be ejected. He was taken to Desert Regional with moderate injuries. Barbara suffered no injuries in the accident.

No drugs or alcohol are suspected to be involved in the cause.