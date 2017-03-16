Thousand Palms Car Chase Ends With Suspect In Custody

At approximately 9:30 AM Thursday morning, Riverside County Sheriff's Deputies were called to investigate a theft at a business in La Quinta. Responding officers learned that the thief was driving a stolen vehicle. Officers located the vehicle near HWY 111 and Deep Canyon Dr. in Palm Desert. Upon contact with the vehicle, officers were led on a high-speed pursuit through Palm Desert and Rancho Mirage, eventually leading to WB Interstate 10.

Shortly after entering the interstate, the suspect pulled the vehicle to a stop near the Date Palm Dr. off-ramp where he was taken into custody without injury.