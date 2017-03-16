Palm Springs City Council Adopts Revised Vacation Rental Ordinance

In a three to one vote, with Mayor Robert Moon voting no, the city of Palm Springs adopted a revised ordinance on vacation rentals.

"In the end, this is about finding a balance. There is no perfect solution but we think there's a balance," said Palm Springs city councilman J.R. Roberts.

The revised ordinance will allow vacation rental owners to rent out their homes 36 times per year as long as four of those contracts are during summer months. The new law also requires vacation rental owners to be trained and tested in operating a vacation home. And if there is a noise complaint the city's new vacation rental enforcement division will respond, not the owner or the management company.

"Granted, we don't have the perfect solution if we did we'd have a bunch of people in here cheering rather than potentially being against it. But we do feel that we have something we can live with and try," Roberts said.

While the city believes the new law is a good compromise, neither side of the argument is on board.

"I think the whole thing is a charade. I mean let's call it what it is," said Protect Our Neighborhoods group spokesman Mike Ziskind.

"I think we just passed a whole lot of really complicated, overbearing regulations," said vacation rental owner Bruce Hoban.

On Monday, the Protect Our Neighborhood group filed a lawsuit against the city asking that a ban be placed on any additional vacation rental permits.

"I think right now, it's kind of a 'wait and see' because it's in the hand of the courts," Ziskind said.

