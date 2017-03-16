Palm Springs City Council Adopts Revised Vacation Rental Ordinance

A 22-year-old Indio man accused of killing his girlfriend and setting fire to the Thermal mobile home she shared with her children was ordered today to undergo an examination by a court-appointed psychiatrist.
A man's body was found in Desert Hot Springs this morning, and the death was being investigated as a homicide, police said.
The first major and dangerous heat wave is underway here in the desert. Today the California Department of Transportation issued a warning to drivers.
