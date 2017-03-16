Hemet Man Arrested For Impersonating A Police Officer

On March 14th 2017, a Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy in their personally owned vehicle was traveling on Winchester Road near Murrieta Hot Springs Road contacted the Riverside Sheriff’s Dispatch Center after a white Dodge Dart vehicle pulled behind them and activated emergency lights and a siren. The deputy reported that the driver of the Dodge Dart had activated two flashing lights in the upper windshield area of the vehicle with an audible police style siren.

The deputy was suspicious of the vehicle and did not pull over. After the deputy did not yield to the lights and siren, the driver of the Dodge Dart passed them and continued eastbound on Winchester Road. The deputy was able to access their cellular phone and take a picture of the suspicious vehicle’s license plate number.

Personnel from the Southwest Sheriff’s Station received the information and conducted an investigation into the apparent impersonation of a police officer. The vehicle captured in the photograph by the deputy was located within the City of Hemet. Upon inspecting the vehicle, Sheriff’s deputies located LED light strips in the upper windshield area and a public address system installed on the vehicle.

The registered owner of the vehicle, Johnnie Sellers (21 years of age) from Hemet was contacted and arrested for Impersonating a Police Officer. Sellers was booked into the Southwest Detention Center.

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to contact Sergeant J. Wade at the Southwest Sheriff’s Station at (951) 696-3000.