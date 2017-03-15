Wessman Attorney Issues Statement of Innocence

The attorney of John Wessman issued the following statement after reviewing the evidence brought forward against the former developer. The evidence brought forward revolves around the corruption charges filed by Riverside County District Attorney, involving Wessman, former Mayor Steve Pougnet, and Richard Meany,

"We have reviewed the evidence that we have received thus far, and are extremely comfortable and confident in our ability to prove John Wessman's complete and total innocence. We look forward to the opportunity to finally get this matter into a forum where all of the innuendo and speculation can finally be exposed as untrue and the evidence will confirm Mr. Wessman as a valuable asset of this community."

