Coachella Valley Paints The Town Purple for Cancer Awareness

For the first time, cities in the western Coachella Valley will band together to take a stand against cancer at the inaugural Relay For Life of West Valley Cities. The community event will begin Saturday, March 18th at 9 a.m. and end Sunday, March 19th at 9 a.m. at Cathedral City High School.

Partnering cities include Rancho Mirage, Cathedral City, Palm Springs and Desert Hot Springs. All are welcome to attend.

Today, the Coachella Valley is participating in "Paint The Town Purple Day" to spread cancer awareness and spark community spirit in honor of Relay For Life of West Valley Cities.

Maravilla Hair Salon in Cathedral City is one local business participating in Paint The Town Purple.

How can you Paint the Town Purple?

Decorate your home, business, office and more with purple

Wear purple in honor of cancer fighters

Share your photos on social media using #RELAYWESTVALLEY

Find out who wins "Purple Spirit Winner" at Relay For Life on March 18th

The goal is to support cancer research and local services for patients and their caregivers. And ultimately, create a world without cancer.