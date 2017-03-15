Galilee Center Awarded Grant For Services In Coachella Valley

Bank of America has announced Galilee Center as the recipient of its Neighborhood Builder award for its work in improving the quality of life for disadvantaged migrant workers and their families struggling with poverty in Coachella Valley.

The Neighborhood Builders program provides high impact local nonprofits with a unique combination of leadership development, $200,000 in flexible funding, a network of peer organizations across the U.S. and the opportunity to access capital in order to expand impact in the Inland Empire. It has been recognized as the nation's largest philanthropic investment in nonprofit leadership development.

The grant helps Galilee Center continue to provide critical basic needs for disadvantaged migrants, such as food and clothing, as well as the continued operation of the Mecca Comfort Station, which provides a safe place for local field workers and their families to access meals, showers, restrooms, laundry services and a community room. Since its launch in November 2015, the Mecca Comfort Station has provided hundreds of individuals, many of whom have limited or no housing options, with access to these much needed services.

"We recognize the critical role that nonprofits and their leaders play in building pathways to economic progress in the Inland Empire," said Al Argüello, Market President, Inland Empire, Bank of America. "Galilee is doing incredibly impactful and important work here in the Valley, such as its successful Mecca Comfort Station project, and it got our attention. Our Neighborhood Builders program connects nonprofits to the funding and leadership development resources they need to scale their impact and continue providing essential resources for Coachella Valley field workers and their families."

"We are extremely grateful to Bank of America for awarding us the Neighborhood Builder grant," said Gloria Gomez, CEO, Galilee, "The generous funding and leadership training opportunities will help us further our mission of helping less fortunate individuals and families in the eastern Coachella Valley."

The Neighborhood Builders program has helped 900 nonprofits across the country create greater impact in local communities and better prepare for the future by providing the tools and resources necessary to develop stronger strategic plans, chart a succession plan, navigate through tough economic times, and enhance funding opportunities since the program's inception in 2004. This includes more than $180 million in grants for local programming and leadership development to nearly 2,000 nonprofit leaders.

Neighborhood Builders is a signature demonstration of the bank's work to address issues fundamental to economic mobility in order to build thriving communities, and illustrates how strong cross-sector partnerships and local community leaders can play a meaningful role in positioning communities for success.