Caltrans Announces SR 62 Raised Curb Median Construction - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Community

Caltrans Announces SR 62 Raised Curb Median Construction

Posted: Updated:
ADVERTISEMENT
Bookmark and Share
San Bernardino, CA -

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) will hold a community meeting to announce the start of the State Route 62 (SR 62) Raised Curb Median Project. The $3.4 million project was awarded to Highland Construction, Inc. and will construct a raised curb median, restripe to provide left turn lanes and add a signal at Bella Vista Drive on SR 62 between East Drive and Yucca Park in Morongo Valley.

Story: One Dead, Two Injured in Mecca Crash

Work is expected to begin after April and continue through the end of 2017, weather permitting. Caltrans will hold a community meeting to announce the construction details to the community, emergency responders and other stakeholders to keep them informed and minimalize traffic impacts as much as possible.

When: Wednesday, March 29, 2017
          6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Where: Morongo Valley Elementary School
           10951 Hess Blvd, Morongo Valley, CA 92256

Caltrans staff and the contractor will be available to present the project and answer questions and comments relating to construction activities.

Powered by Frankly