Caltrans Announces SR 62 Raised Curb Median Construction

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) will hold a community meeting to announce the start of the State Route 62 (SR 62) Raised Curb Median Project. The $3.4 million project was awarded to Highland Construction, Inc. and will construct a raised curb median, restripe to provide left turn lanes and add a signal at Bella Vista Drive on SR 62 between East Drive and Yucca Park in Morongo Valley.

Work is expected to begin after April and continue through the end of 2017, weather permitting. Caltrans will hold a community meeting to announce the construction details to the community, emergency responders and other stakeholders to keep them informed and minimalize traffic impacts as much as possible.

When: Wednesday, March 29, 2017

6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Where: Morongo Valley Elementary School

10951 Hess Blvd, Morongo Valley, CA 92256

Caltrans staff and the contractor will be available to present the project and answer questions and comments relating to construction activities.