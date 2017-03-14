4 Vehicle Accident Involving A Big Rig Near Chiriaco Summit

The California Highway Patrol reported to a call which came in at 4:50PM regarding a big rig with a trailer and three other vehicles that had been involved in a collision on I-10 westbound at Red Cloud Mine Rd.

Story: Tire Blowout Led To Fatal Rollover Crash

Reports are telling us in the KMIR Newsroom that those individuals involved have complained of minor injuries, but it is unknown if anyone has been taken to the hospital.

Story: One Dead, Two Injured In Mecca Crash

There has been construction going on in the area and traffic is now down to only one lane. Traffic was back up from Hayfield Rd to Eagle Mountain Rd near Chiriaco Summit.