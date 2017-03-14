Bicycle vs Vehicle Collision in Palm Springs - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Bicycle vs Vehicle Collision in Palm Springs

Palm Springs, CA -

Palm Springs Police Department officers arrived on scene of a bicyclist that was struck by a vehicle. The call came in around 3:40 PM and the collision took place at E Palm Canyon Drive and Cherokee Way.

The bicyclist was transported to the hospital with major injuries. 

