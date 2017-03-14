Riverside Deputy Receives Award For Combating Hatred

Riverside Sheriff’s Department Deputy Yadira Perez was selected to receive the Sherwood Prize by the Anti-Defemation League (ADL). Deputy Perez was chosen for this award for her involvement with capturing the suspect who set fire to the Islamic Mosque in Coachella on December 11, 2015.

In the aftermath of the San Bernardino terrorist attack, many Muslim individuals and places of worships were targets of hate incidents and crimes. On the afternoon of Friday, December 11, 2015, Riverside County Deputy Sheriff Yadira Perez was off-duty and driving her personal vehicle when she saw smoke coming from the Islamic Mosque in Coachella. She observed a male suspect fleeing the scene and was able to provide an accurate description that led to the suspect’s apprehension. Even while off-duty, Deputy Perez exhibited her steadfast commitment to keep our community safe.

The Sherwood Prize was created in 1996 by Joe and Helene Sherwood, founders of family owned and operated Daniel's Jewelers, to recognize those in the law enforcement community that go above and beyond their job descriptions in combating extremism, bigotry, and hatred.