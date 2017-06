Indio Police Department responded to a call that came in around 9:15 PM on March 13 regarding a shooting that occurred within the open Desert near Dillon Road and Fargo Canyon Road in Indio.

A male adult victim was shot in the foot, hand, and arm. The victim was immediately transported to the hospital and is expected to survive.

No information on the shooter has been released at this time.