Top 5: Why The BNP Paribas Open Is the Top Tennis Event In The World

In it's 43rd year, the Indian Wells Masters or BNP Paribas Open (as it's now formally named) has brought the world's top tennis players together for two weeks in the California desert. As this tournament grows, it has been asked..."How does it compare to other tennis events throughout the year." Although it may not have the name recognition as a Wimbledon or US Open, the BNP is now being recognized by many as one of the world's top tennis events.

Here are the "Top 5" reasons why the BNP Paribas Open is the "Top Tennis Tournament in the World."

#5: The Weather

With an average March temperature hovering around 80 degrees, who wouldn't want to be outside all day watching the worlds top tennis players compete at Indian Wells? The "No Worry" weather in Palm Springs allows you to to focus on the important things, like...blended or on the rocks? See More: Palm Springs Weather Averages

#4: The Location

Tennis lovers will experience the best of what this desert oasis have to offer. Perfectly positioned just east of Los Angeles, the Coachella Valley is quickly becoming the "IT" place for big events and relaxing getaways. From Coachella, to Modernism and everything in between. Today, the Greater Palm Springs area is arguably the most attractive travel destination for music, arts, architecture, and sports "lovers" in the world.

#3: The Venue

The BNP might just be the "friendliest" tennis tournament of the year. It's tough to find anyone who's having a "bad" time as you walk through the Indian Wells Tennis Gardens. Easy parking, world class amenities, and fantastic player access allow you to appreciate why the sport is so loved so much. Lose yourself in one of the many on-site shopping options or grab a piece of grass outside of Stadium 1 and watch a match on a 100ft video screen.

#2: The Players

Not only do fan's love the BNP, so do the players. Voted the players "Favorite" tournament of the year, Indian Wells annually draws all of the top men's and women's players in the world. Take a walk over to the players "warm up" area as they kick around the soccer ball, and sign autographs.

#1: Larry Ellison and the Tournament Investors.

We don't want to take anything away from the bottom four but Larry Ellison and the tournaments investment team have reinvented this event, and put the Indian Wells on the map. Huge investments in the venue have resulted in massive expansions and improvements in fan and player experience. Each year the Indian Wells Tennis Gardens are growing, and so does this world class tournament. Read More: The History of the Indian Wells Masters