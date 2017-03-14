Riverside Mother Abandons 2-Year-Old In Store

On Sunday, March 12, 2017, at about 5:55 p.m., Riverside Police Officers responded to Food-4-Less, located at 4250 Van Buren Boulevard in the city of Riverside, regarding a found child. The Officers’ investigation determined a mother had abandoned her 2 year old toddler in the store.



The woman, Chiengkham Vilasyane, better known as Cindy, entered the store with the child by her side. Cindy is 31 years old and a resident of Riverside. While inside the store, the toddler wandered off. The mother never sought out the child’s whereabouts and continued shopping. When the mother was shopping, a Good Samaritan brought the child to her and the mother responded, “oh just leave her.” The mother deserted the toddler after she paid for the groceries.

Story: Border Patrol Finds 4-Year-Old Abandoned By Smugglers



It appears the toddler was intentionally left in the store by the mother. The small child was able to identify the woman as her “mommy” when she was shown a photo from the surveillance footage. To date, the child has not been reported as missing and has since been placed in the custody of Child Protective Services.



Police received a call from a local bank teller stating that Cindy was at their bank. According to police, they arrived at the bank and arrested Cindy, and it appeared as if she changed her hair color to orange.