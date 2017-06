A series of small earthquakes have shaken the Banning pass just west of the Coachella Valley.

According to the USGS at approximately 10:05 PM, a 3.6 shaker centered in Loma Linda was then followed by a 3.0 tremor at 10:08 PM in Banning.

We have no reports of damage or injuries at this time.

