Injured Hiker Rescued By Helicopter From San Jacinto Mountains

Palm Springs, CA -

Emergency crews searched by ground and air today for an injured hiker stranded in the San Jacinto State Park mountains.

At approximately 3:20PM, the Palm Springs Mounted Police Search and Rescue were dispatched for a lost hiker on the Skyline Trail. The San Jacinto State Park Rangers were also alerted of the hiker and responded to assist in the search.

Story: Injured Hiker Rescued From Tahquitz Canyon Trail

The lost hiker was located at the 8,600-foot level of the mountain by the California Highway Patrol Helicopter (H-60). The crew mentioned that the hiker appeared to be hypothermic.

Crew members were able to safely hoist the hiker into the helicopter and fly him to the landing zone.

Story: Local Hiker Stranded On Mountain

The hiker was evaluated by the Palm Springs Fire Department and was then transported to a local hospital by ambulance.

