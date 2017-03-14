Injured Hiker Rescued By Helicopter From San Jacinto Mountains

Emergency crews searched by ground and air today for an injured hiker stranded in the San Jacinto State Park mountains.

At approximately 3:20PM, the Palm Springs Mounted Police Search and Rescue were dispatched for a lost hiker on the Skyline Trail. The San Jacinto State Park Rangers were also alerted of the hiker and responded to assist in the search.

Story: Injured Hiker Rescued From Tahquitz Canyon Trail

The lost hiker was located at the 8,600-foot level of the mountain by the California Highway Patrol Helicopter (H-60). The crew mentioned that the hiker appeared to be hypothermic.

Crew members were able to safely hoist the hiker into the helicopter and fly him to the landing zone.

Story: Local Hiker Stranded On Mountain

The hiker was evaluated by the Palm Springs Fire Department and was then transported to a local hospital by ambulance.