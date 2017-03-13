Only Children's Museum in the Valley Asks for your Support

Searing hot temperatures in the desert are prompting parents to find indoor activities for their kids. One option is the Children's Discovery Center in Rancho Mirage but after 19-years of toddler wear and tear, the museum might need some updating.

A recent grandmother from Palm Desert took her four year old grandson to the museum, "everything that he touched he goes, this is broker, this is broken... when a four year old notices that things are broken then that's pretty sad."

The museum runs on donations and entrance fees. But there's only so much a small staff can do with a limited budget.

Museum activity director, Kyle Pong says,"a typical children's museum will change its exhibits every three to five years, revamp them, refresh them and unfortunately we haven't had the funds or the means to do that."

Some exhibits are closed for the majority of the day, like their tricycle race track that needs a staff member to look after the children.

"We've been working really really hard with what we have and what we are available to and we hope that the community will realize that and then reach out and come volunteer, make a donation," says Pong.

The museum wants to engage the community to help them maintain the only children's museum in the Coachella Valley.

Carmen Rodriguez, traveled from Indio to bring her two boys, "It's our problem too not only theirs, so I have to make sure he doesn't put anything in his mouth and we just keep it clean ourselves too..."

Officials at the Children's Discovery Museum wants you to help, if you're interested in volunteering or making a donation go to http://cdmod.org/Donate-Now.