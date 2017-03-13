CHP: Tire Blowout Led to Rollover Crash That Killed Texas Boy and Woman

A tire blowout caused a rollover crash in Chiriaco Summit that killed a young boy and a woman and left two others injured, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The crash was reported around 4:15 p.m. Monday on westbound Interstate 10, east of Cottonwood Springs Road, said CHP Officer Mike Radford. Kris Deleon, 39, of Lubbock, Texas, was driving a 2005 Ford Explorer with three passengers, two of whom were not wearing seatbelts and were ejected in the crash, Radford said.

According to Radford, Deleon's left rear tire blew out, causing him to lose control of the SUV, which went off the right side of the freeway and rolled over multiple times.

The two unrestrained passengers, identified as Anthony Duran, 9, and Kristen Duran, 30, both of Lubbock, were ejected and died at the scene.

Deleon was wearing a seatbelt, but suffered major injuries. A 5-month- old girl who was also restrained suffered minor injuries. Both were airlifted to a hospital.