Man Caught Wearing Victim's Gucci Slippers Pleads Guilty to Palm Springs Home Burglaries

A man who burglarized two Palm Springs homes, and was later caught wearing a pair of Gucci slippers taken during one of the break-ins, pleaded guilty Thursday to burglary, vehicle theft and receiving stolen property.
Joshua Ramey, 29, of the San Bernardino County community of Landers, is slated to be sentenced next Thursday for burglarizing one Calle Marcus house twice within the span of a few days in December 2016 and then burglarizing a second home on Cactus Road two months later.
Story: Two Arrested In Commercial Burglary
Police say Ramey burglarized a home in the 1600 block of Calle Marcus on Dec. 19, taking several items from inside the residence, along with a 2003 Chevrolet Malibu, after entering the home through a backdoor. He returned three days later in the homeowner's stolen car and took more items, though a neighbor was able to snap a photo of him on the second occasion, according to police.
Story: Two Arrested In Banning Suspected Of Burglary
On Feb. 27, Ramey burglarized a home in the 1100 block of Cactus Road, and was captured on video surveillance footage taking items, including the Gucci slippers that he was wearing on March 10 when he was arrested at a Palm Springs business.
KMIR.com
KMIR
72920 Park View Drive
Palm Desert, California 92260
Newsroom: 760-340-1623
Viewer Hotline: 760-340-1623
Story Tips: 760-340-1623
WorldNowAll content © Copyright 2000 - 2016 Frankly and KMIR. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.