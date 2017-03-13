Man Suspected in Residential Burglaries Arrested While Wearing Victim's Gucci Slippers

A suspect due in court Wednesday allegedly burglarized two Palm Springs homes -- one of them twice within several days -- and was wearing a pair of Gucci slippers belonging to one of the victims when police caught up with him.
Joshua Ramey, 28, of Landers in San Bernardino County, was arrested Friday and booked on suspicion of first-degree burglary and vehicle theft, according to Palm Springs police.
He's being held at the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning without bail due to an out-of-county warrant.
The first of the three residential burglaries occurred last December in the 1600 block of Calle Marcus. Ramey allegedly entered via a back door, ransacked the home and took the victims' car while the homeowners were away. He returned several days later to take more items, police allege.
The second burglary occurred in February at a home in the 1100 block of Cactus Drive.
Police allege Ramey was caught on a surveillance camera taking clothing items, including the Gucci slippers he was wearing when officers arrested him while shopping at a local business.
