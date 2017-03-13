Two Arrested in Banning Suspected of Burglary

On 03/11/2017, at about 12:36 AM, dispatch received an alarm activation at 3146 West Ramsey Street. Upon arrival, officers discovered a rear door open; when clearing the building, officers noticed the interior appeared ransacked.
An employee responded and noticed several items missing from the business. Officers generated a case number for a report and conducted patrol in the area, searching for suspects.
Story: Two Arrested In Commercial Burglary
At approximately 3:44 AM, dispatch received a second alarm activation at the business. As officers responded to the location, an officer noticed a suspicious vehicle driving from the area with no lights on. A traffic stop was conducted and during a routine vehicle plate check, officers learned that the vehicle was reported stolen from the City of Beaumont.
Story: Arrest Made In Child Annoyance Investigation
Two subjects, identified as Dontae Lamont Keller and Barrin Jerome Skinner were detained pending further investigation. Officers discovered property from the burglary at 3146 West Ramsey Street inside the vehicle occupied by the above suspects.
Both suspects were later transported and booked into jail for commercial burglary, receiving stolen property, conspiracy to commit a crime, and violation of parole.
KMIR.com
KMIR
72920 Park View Drive
Palm Desert, California 92260
Newsroom: 760-340-1623
Viewer Hotline: 760-340-1623
Story Tips: 760-340-1623
WorldNowAll content © Copyright 2000 - 2016 Frankly and KMIR. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.