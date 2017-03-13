Two Arrested in Banning Suspected of Burglary

On 03/11/2017, at about 12:36 AM, dispatch received an alarm activation at 3146 West Ramsey Street. Upon arrival, officers discovered a rear door open; when clearing the building, officers noticed the interior appeared ransacked.

An employee responded and noticed several items missing from the business. Officers generated a case number for a report and conducted patrol in the area, searching for suspects.

At approximately 3:44 AM, dispatch received a second alarm activation at the business. As officers responded to the location, an officer noticed a suspicious vehicle driving from the area with no lights on. A traffic stop was conducted and during a routine vehicle plate check, officers learned that the vehicle was reported stolen from the City of Beaumont.

Two subjects, identified as Dontae Lamont Keller and Barrin Jerome Skinner were detained pending further investigation. Officers discovered property from the burglary at 3146 West Ramsey Street inside the vehicle occupied by the above suspects.

Both suspects were later transported and booked into jail for commercial burglary, receiving stolen property, conspiracy to commit a crime, and violation of parole.