The El Pollo Loco off of Ramon Rd. in Cathedral City was robbed around 8:30pm on Sunday, March 12th. The suspect was armed at the time but nobody involved was injured.

An El Pollo Loco employee told KMIR that the restaurant and some customers were both robbed at gunpoint.

The race of the suspect is unknown but they were last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt. No video has been recovered from the location and the amount of money stolen is unknown.