California joins legal challenge to revised Trump travel ban

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - California is the latest state to join a legal challenge to President Donald Trump's revised travel ban.

Attorney General Xavier Becerra said Monday that California would sign on as a plaintiff in a lawsuit challenging the ban's constitutionality.

Becerra said in a statement that the order despite being changed still represents an attack on people based on their religion or national origin.

Democratic attorneys general nationwide are trying to use the court system to thwart the executive branch's travel order.

Trump's revised ban bars new visas for people from six predominantly Muslim countries: Somalia, Iran, Syria, Sudan, Libya and Yemen.

It also temporarily shuts down the U.S. refugee program.

    Family of Palm Springs Landscaper Killed in Accident Seeking Funeral Funds

    The family of a Palm Springs landscaper killed when his work truck accidentally rolled over him last week began soliciting donations today to cover funeral costs. 

    Federal, state and local law enforcement agencies executed search warrants at several Sovereign Health centers across Southern California. FBI agents spent the day searching the Palm Desert location for evidence in connection with alleged criminal activity.  

    The waiting game is over for the Palm Desert Aztec standout right hand pitcher, Jeremiah Estrada, as he was selected by the Chicago Cubs this afternoon in the 6th round of the 2017 Major League Baseball draft as the 195th overall pick. "They called me on my phone and were like 'Hey man congrats you're a Cubbie'," Estrada explained. "I was like 'thank you, I appreciate it'. He was like 'are you going to come out here and work out?' ...
