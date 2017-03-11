Police Rescue Resident From Mobile Home Fire In Indio

One person is safe Saturday night thanks to the quick thinking of a few Indio Police officers.

Firefighters were called to the Bermuda Palms Mobile Home Park at approximately 5PM Saturday night in response to a structure fire at the park.

As firefighters responded to the call, Indio Police officers arrived on site to find one occupant still in the burning structure. The officers then entered the property and helped remove one individual from the home.

April Newman of the Riverside County Fire Department said, "Indio Police helped a single occupant of the mobile home exit the burning structure before firefighters arrived."

The occupant was taken out of the home uninjured.

Firefighters were able to control the blaze and put it out completely around 5:30PM.