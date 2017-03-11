Sizzling Temperatures Expected Throughout the Week

Sizzling temperatures are expected to hit the region through next week, just before the official beginning of spring on March 20.

A high pressure system is forecast to bring ``summer-like weather'' for most of next week in Riverside County, including above average temperatures and clear skies, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures in Palm Springs hit 91 Saturday. Forecasters expected temperatures to hover around the upper 80s and lower 90s in the Inland Empire and in the mid-90s in the Coachella Valley throughout next week.

Gusts of up to 25 mph will whip through parts of Riverside County on Sunday morning and will die off later in the day, meteorologists said.

Cooling centers throughout the county will be activated if an excessive heat warning is issued.

